This Month In Petty Wars: Kyrie Irving Vs. The Universe

The NBA is in a golden era. Social media and the 24-hour news-cycle have created a cultural milieu in which what were once inherently private interpersonal dramas now unfold publicly and in real-time. Today’s beefs are as much a staple of our collective NBA diet as anything that happens on the court and are just as convoluted and contrived as the pre-game handshake routines that often border on avante-garde interpretive dance.

In recent years, pro athletes, on the whole, have been plummeting toward a nadir of pettiness, thin-skinnedness, and passive-aggressiveness and have aspired to a level of petulance normally reserved for cartoon rich kids, ever reminding us that no slight is too small to be left unanswered, with social media doubling as the virtual battlefield where much of this stuff plays itself out.

Speaking of handshakes and world-class pettiness, a recent report from a reputable NBA writer that was confirmed by three separate sources claims that a jilted high-five may have very well been the source and fulcrum of what has undoubtedly been the tastiest beef of the new season by far: Kyrie Irving vs. the Universe.

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic published a story that detailed the aforementioned anecdote in which Irving’s father, Drederick, allegedly once pulled the old psyche-out trick on one of LeBron’s associates, Randy Mims, as he went in for a high-five. If true and it did, in fact, create the crack in the foundation of their relationship that led to their eventual split, it’s truly something that’s beyond our admittedly limited powers of comprehension.

Either way, Irving eventually requested a trade, and it was off to the races at the petty pentathlon. We’d be remiss if we didn’t pause here and credit the sports media at large for not only being complicit but eagerly following every tattered thread all the way down the rabbit hole. Everyone has a role to play.