Kyrie Irving Appears To Have Unfollowed LeBron James On Instagram

Getty Image

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James are in a strange place right now. James is publicly rebuking reports that he is “eager” for Irving to get traded. Kyrie, meanwhile, hasn’t said much publicly since he privately told the Cavaliers front office that he’d like to be traded.

But he’s been active on Instagram this summer, posting while he’s traveled “around” the world with Nike on a tour of Asia. But as LeBron’s Instagram posts may indicate his feelings about Kyrie’s trade demand, could something Irving did on the social media site also do the same?

As Bleacher Report pointed out in a tweet, it appears that Irving has unfollowed LeBron James on Instagram. Here’s his profile.