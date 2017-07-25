Kyrie Irving Appears To Have Unfollowed LeBron James On Instagram

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers #Instagram
07.25.17 57 mins ago

Getty Image

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James are in a strange place right now. James is publicly rebuking reports that he is “eager” for Irving to get traded. Kyrie, meanwhile, hasn’t said much publicly since he privately told the Cavaliers front office that he’d like to be traded.

But he’s been active on Instagram this summer, posting while he’s traveled “around” the world with Nike on a tour of Asia. But as LeBron’s Instagram posts may indicate his feelings about Kyrie’s trade demand, could something Irving did on the social media site also do the same?

As Bleacher Report pointed out in a tweet, it appears that Irving has unfollowed LeBron James on Instagram. Here’s his profile.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers#Instagram
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSinstagramKYRIE IRVINGLeBron James

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 22 hours ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 1 week ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 1 week ago 22 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP