Kyrie Irving has been on fire to start the season. His numbers have been solid — his 20.6 points per game are actually slightly below his career average — but he looked like he’s settled into the role of being Boston’s superstar well. This hasn’t just been something that’s popped up on offense, as Irving looks more engaged on the defensive side of the floor than he’s ever looked.

As for why this is the case, you could speculate that it’s because he’s relished the opportunity to be the man in Beantown. Or, if you ask Irving, it might be due to his brand new vegan diet.

Tom Haberstroh did a story for Bleacher Report on the vegan revolution that is sweeping the NBA. A number of players, including Irving, have decided to cut animals out of their diets completely. Irving mentioned to ESPN after a preseason game that he felt great because he managed to get “away from animals,” and he told Haberstroh that he doesn’t think it’s a coincidence that he’s playing well after changing his diet.