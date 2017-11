Getty Image

Everyone finds motivation in different places. For Kyrie Irving, he found it in J.K. Simmons screaming at Miles Teller.

The Boston Celtics point guard revealed on Gino Auriemma’s podcast that he loves the 2015 film, which is about a drummer’s relationship with a very, very harsh teacher.

Boston.com has a recap of the important moments from his podcast appearance and, other than that whole thing about no photos of Earth existing, it was pretty interesting.