Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony has outlasted Phil Jackson in New York, but perhaps for not much longer. The Knicks are exploring the possibility of a buyout for Anthony, though reports indicate that decision won’t be made until the team finds a new general manager.

If Anthony is bought out, though, he enters free agency and gets to decide what team he plays for next. And those interested need to understand that certain geographic limitations are in play here. Namely, proximity to his ex-wife La La and their son.

La La appeared on Hot 95 in New York on Friday and was asked about Anthony’s possible buyout and where he would play next. Her preference? Somewhere near New York.