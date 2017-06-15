The Lakers Have Reportedly Made Calls About Trading The No. 2 Draft Pick

The Lakers have become the most intriguing team at the top of the NBA Draft in recent weeks, as reports pour out of Los Angeles that they haven’t figured out what they want to do with the No. 2 overall selection next week. Lonzo Ball from UCLA remains the favorite to end up in the purple and gold, as he will hold his second workout with the Lakers on Friday, but Los Angeles is considering all possible other opportunities as well.

De’Aaron Fox and Josh Jackson both came into Los Angeles for workouts this week, and on Thursday the Lakers hosted projected top overall pick Markelle Fultz for a workout, even though he’s expected to be off the board and a member of the Celtics by the time L.A. gets on the clock.

While holding workouts with top prospects has been the order of business during the day for Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka, and Luke Walton, that’s reportedly not all they’re doing in preparation for when they get on the clock on June 22.

According to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers have also explored trade possibilities by not only accepting calls, but making calls as well to gauge what value is out there for the pick.

