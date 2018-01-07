Getty Image

LaVar Ball has been teasing his disdain for Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton for last several months, but that teasing turned into a full blown attack after LaVar launched heavy criticism in Walton’s direction during an interview with ESPN Sunday morning.

Among the many things LaVar told ESPN’s Jeff Goodman is that the young Lakers don’t want to play for Luke Walton anymore. Ball feels that Walton is too young for the position, isn’t using his son Lonzo correctly, no longer connects with the Lakers and wouldn’t be able to coach the team if they land a superstar this coming offseason.

Los Angeles media caught up with Lonzo Ball during shootaround on Sunday, and, of course, asked him about LaVar’s anti-Walton comments. While Lonzo didn’t necessarily agree with LaVar’s analysis, he didn’t offer a ton of support for his head coach, either. When asked about Walton, Lonzo claimed he’ll “play for anybody.”