The Lakers Reportedly Aren’t Considering Firing Luke Walton Despite LaVar Ball’s Best Efforts

#LA Lakers
Sports Writer
01.07.18

Getty Image

LaVar Ball has been teasing his disdain for Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton for last several months, but that teasing turned into a full blown attack after LaVar launched heavy criticism in Walton’s direction during an interview with ESPN Sunday morning.

Among the many things LaVar told ESPN’s Jeff Goodman is that the young Lakers don’t want to play for Luke Walton anymore. Ball feels that Walton is too young for the position, isn’t using his son Lonzo correctly, no longer connects with the Lakers and wouldn’t be able to coach the team if they land a superstar this coming offseason.

Los Angeles media caught up with Lonzo Ball during shootaround on Sunday, and, of course, asked him about LaVar’s anti-Walton comments. While Lonzo didn’t necessarily agree with LaVar’s analysis, he didn’t offer a ton of support for his head coach, either. When asked about Walton, Lonzo claimed he’ll “play for anybody.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSLA LAKERSlavar ballLonzo BallLUKE WALTON

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 4 days ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP