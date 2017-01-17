LeBron James' 5 Illest Moments On The Court

People Were Not Pleased With This Lakers Fan Cheering For The Warriors

#LeBron James
01.17.17 26 mins ago

Twitter

LeBron James and the world champion Cleveland Cavaliers played at Golden State on Monday night in a game where they probably should have rested their starters and saved it for the Finals. If they did rest LeBron, though, the biggest Kobe Bryant fan in Oakland would have missed out on seeing his third favorite player in action.

One Bay Area sports fan got great seats to the NBA Finals rematch and decided to wear his favorite Kobe Bryant jersey while cheering for the Warriors. TNT cameras caught him cheering after a Steph Curry 3-pointer put Golden State up 10 in the first quarter.

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSbandwagon fansCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSLeBron James

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 day ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 4 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 5 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP