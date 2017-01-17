People Were Not Pleased With This Lakers Fan Cheering For The Warriors

Twitter

LeBron James and the world champion Cleveland Cavaliers played at Golden State on Monday night in a game where they probably should have rested their starters and saved it for the Finals. If they did rest LeBron, though, the biggest Kobe Bryant fan in Oakland would have missed out on seeing his third favorite player in action.

One Bay Area sports fan got great seats to the NBA Finals rematch and decided to wear his favorite Kobe Bryant jersey while cheering for the Warriors. TNT cameras caught him cheering after a Steph Curry 3-pointer put Golden State up 10 in the first quarter.