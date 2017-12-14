Getty Image

The Lakers will boast the hottest ticket in the NBA this season on Monday night when the franchise will retire both of Kobe Bryant’s numbers against the Golden State Warriors.

When the 8 and 24 get pulled up into the rafters at Staples Center, there will undoubtedly be thousands decked out in Kobe jerseys and gear. But the Lakers are looking to capitalize on one last bit of Kobe-mania and cash in on the pandemonium around his retirement ceremony. For those that don’t have some already (or those looking to commemorate the moment), the Lakers have set up an entire “Kobe Collection” on their website for fans to purchase various bits Kobe merchandise.

As of writing, three of the four t-shirts have already sold out. The only one remaining is the Lakers logo, but instead of Lakers it says Kobe. The other three — a shirsey, a banner tee, and the throwback picture of Kobe holding the trophy — have sold out in men’s sizes.