The Lakers Might Be Getting A ‘Black Mamba’ Nike Alternate Jersey

#Kobe Bryant #LA Lakers
11.21.17 7 mins ago

Getty Image

Nike’s takeover of the NBA’s uniform production and design has had its highs and lows, from quality updates and new alternates to the issue of jersey’s ripping at an alarming rate.

The redesign of some uniforms have been better than others, but to this point there have been relatively few major changes in the uniform arsenal of the 30 teams in the league. That figures to change soon when the NBA and Nike unveil their “City” alternate uniforms, which are far different than most anything else we’ve seen from many of the franchises.

While we don’t have any official images, Conrad Burry (@conradburry) of SportsLogos.Net has been putting together mockups of what he’s been told each team’s “City” uniform design will look like. There are bizarre ones, like the Magic, and more straight forward ones that update a current alternate, like the Pelicans and Spurs, but the one that will undoubtedly garner the most attention and buzz if it is indeed correct is the Lakers’ “City” alternate.

