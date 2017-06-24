Getty Image

In a week chocked full of rumors and innuendo leading up to the NBA Draft on Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers were at the center of it all as they worked to position themselves to make a play for Paul George. They made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason so far when they announced on Tuesday that they were trading D’Angelo Russell (and Timofey Mozgov) to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Brook Lopez.

It was a move that cleared the way for Lonzo Ball, who they selected with the second overall pick, and freed up some sorely-needed cap space to sign George and ostensibly try and lure LeBron James, who will be a free agent next summer. It was the first major transaction for new team president Magic Johnson, and on Friday, the Lakers legend offered his rationale for the move.