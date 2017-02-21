The Lakers Have Fired Their GM And Put Magic Johnson In Charge

The Lakers made a stunning announcement on Tuesday afternoon as they fired general manager Mitch Kupchak, promoted Magic Johnson to President of Basketball Operations and moved Jim Buss out of his role as the Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations.
The move comes just weeks after Johnson joined the organization again as an advisor to Jeanie Buss, and he has made it known over the past two weeks that he wants to run the team. On Tuesday, Buss gave him that opportunity in a shocking move considering it came 50 hours before the NBA trade deadline.
“Today I took a series of actions I believe will return the Lakers to the heights Dr. Jerry Buss demanded and our fans rightly expect,” Jeanie Buss said in a release. “Effective immediately, Earvin Johnson will be in charge of all basketball operations and will report directly to me. Our search for a new General Manager to work with Earvin and Coach Luke Walton is well underway and we hope to announce a new General Manager in short order. Together, Earvin, Luke and our new General Manager will establish the foundation for the next generation of Los Angeles Lakers greatness.”
“It’s a dream come true to return to the Lakers as President of Basketball Operations working closely with Jeanie Buss and the Buss family,” Johnson said. “Since 1979, I’ve been a part of the Laker Nation and I’m passionate about this organization. I will do everything I can to build a winning culture on and off the court. We have a great coach in Luke Walton and good young players. We will work tirelessly to return our Los Angeles Lakers to NBA champions.”
Magic was a great player. But as with all great players who have taken the reins of a team, I think this is going to be a train-wreck.
I think Rudy T is an exception to the rule unless you don’t consider him as a great player (5 all star games and 3rd all time scorer for Rockets)
What about Larry Bird? Has a .687 win percentage as a head coach, won two division titles, got to one NBA Finals and was named the Coach of the Year in 1998.
this…..will end badly