The Lakers Have Fired Their GM And Put Magic Johnson In Charge

Getty Image

The Lakers made a stunning announcement on Tuesday afternoon as they fired general manager Mitch Kupchak, promoted Magic Johnson to President of Basketball Operations and moved Jim Buss out of his role as the Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations.

The move comes just weeks after Johnson joined the organization again as an advisor to Jeanie Buss, and he has made it known over the past two weeks that he wants to run the team. On Tuesday, Buss gave him that opportunity in a shocking move considering it came 50 hours before the NBA trade deadline.