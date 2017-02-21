Getty Image

The Lakers made a major shakeup to their front office on Tuesday, as Jeanie Buss announced that Magic Johnson would be the new President of Basketball Operations, while general manager Mitch Kupchak would be fired and Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Jim Buss would be relieved of his duties and return to simply being one of the Lakers’ owners.

Johnson had been very open about his desires to be in charge of the Lakers over the last week-plus, and most expected his return to the organization as an advisor three weeks ago to signal change was coming and be bad news for Jim Buss and Kupchak. The move coming two days before the NBA trade deadline stunned everyone, and there were no warning signs from Adrian Wojnarowski, Marc Stein or any of the NBA’s premier news breakers, instead the Lakers just dropped a pair of tweets and a release and sent the NBA world into a frenzy.

NBA fans, media and players were all caught off guard by the news and took to Twitter to react, as everyone tried to figure out what this meant for the Lakers, and also to get these jokes off about the Lakers and bring back a lot of Magic’s bad basketball takes over the years.