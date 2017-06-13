Getty Image

The Lakers haven’t yet made a decision as to who they will select with the No. 2 overall pick on June 22 when the 2017 NBA Draft is held in New York. Markelle Fultz is the consensus top pick for the Boston Celtics, and while Lonzo Ball is projected by most to the Lakers at No. 2, there is reportedly some division within the L.A. front office as to whether Ball is their pick.

This all could be smokescreen, and when the Lakers are on the clock it very well could be Ball whose name is called by Adam Silver, but the Lakers are doing their due diligence with the other top draft prospects. On Tuesday, the Lakers worked out Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox and Kansas wing Josh Jackson (who reportedly cancelled a workout with Boston on Monday), both projected top 5 picks in the draft and the two who most anticipate are the biggest competition for Ball to go No. 2.

Fox was the first to workout for Magic Johnson, Luke Walton, and the rest of the Lakers’ front office and coaching staff. The Lakers reportedly liked Fox based off of his head-to-head performance with Ball, and Fox came into his workout with L.A. looking to prove that he was deserving of that No. 2 spot.