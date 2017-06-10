Getty Image

Lonzo Ball to the Lakers was once considered to be a sure thing. But now the rumblings have begun that the Lakers aren’t completely sold on Ball as the second overall pick in this month’s NBA Draft.

Bleacher Report published a story Friday with anonymous concerns about Ball’s pre-draft workout with the Lakers. According to the report, though it’s likely Ball is still their pick in a fortnight, the Lakers are exploring all options as the draft nears.