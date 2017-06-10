Lonzo Ball Apparently Didn’t Blow The Lakers Away In His NBA Draft Workout

06.10.17 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Lonzo Ball to the Lakers was once considered to be a sure thing. But now the rumblings have begun that the Lakers aren’t completely sold on Ball as the second overall pick in this month’s NBA Draft.

Bleacher Report published a story Friday with anonymous concerns about Ball’s pre-draft workout with the Lakers. According to the report, though it’s likely Ball is still their pick in a fortnight, the Lakers are exploring all options as the draft nears.

Yet Ball also didn’t blow the Lakers away or seal any deal in the time he spent with their officials Tuesday and Wednesday, according to sources.

The Lakers remain intrigued by Markelle Fultz and Josh Jackson, and to a lesser extent De’Aaron Fox, along with Ball for their No. 2 overall pick.

TAGS2017 NBA DraftLonzo BallLOS ANGELES LAKERS

