Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly pulled off the deal of the day on Tuesday in sending D’Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Brook Lopez and the No. 27 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. With that said, Magic Johnson and company aren’t slowing down just yet, as word then broke that the Lakers are reportedly offering a specific package to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Paul George.

Can the Lakers now land Paul George by offering Thursday's No. 27 and 28 picks and either Julius Randle or Jordan Clarkson? They're trying. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 20, 2017