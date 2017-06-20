The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly pulled off the deal of the day on Tuesday in sending D’Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Brook Lopez and the No. 27 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. With that said, Magic Johnson and company aren’t slowing down just yet, as word then broke that the Lakers are reportedly offering a specific package to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Paul George.
The Lakers’ Reported Trade Offer For Paul George Is Pretty Weak
Brad Rowland 06.20.17 6 mins ago
Around The Web
Soundtrack Of Summer 2017
Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?
Caitlin White 06.16.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty
Brandon Caldwell 06.15.17 5 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp
Alex Galbraith 06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Join The Discussion: Log In With