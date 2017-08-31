Getty Image

The NBA investigation into the Pacers’ allegation that the Lakers tampered with Paul George has concluded, and the league has come to the conclusion that tampering did indeed happen and the organization has been fined $500,000.

Many assumed the investigation would focus on Magic Johnson, who went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and essentially campaigned for George, but the league pointed to an incident of improper contact between new GM Rob Pelinka and George that came after that appearance by Magic — for which he and the Lakers were warned.

The conduct at issue involved communications by Lakers General Manager Rob Plink with the agent representing Paul George that constituted a prohibited expression of interest in the player while he was under contract. The penalty reflected a previous warning issued by the NBA to the Lakers regarding tampering, following comments made by Lakers President of Basketball Operations Earvin Johnson about Paul George during an April 20 national television appearance.

The NBA also noted that their investigation did not reveal any “agreements or understandings” that the team would sign George when he hits free agency next summer. The fine is the second largest in league history for tampering, only trailing Minnesota which was fined $3.5 million and three picks in 2000 for dealings with Joe Smith.