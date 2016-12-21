Lakers announce that a statue of Shaq will be unveiled at Star Plaza outside Staples Center prior to the Lakers game on March 24, 2017. pic.twitter.com/4tZxNOp1Py — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) December 20, 2016

In January, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that Shaquille O’Neal would be the recipient of a unique statue outside of the Staples Center. Now, we know when the piece of history will be unveiled. The team announced on Tuesday that O’Neal’s tribute will be displayed to the world on March 24, 2017 and, well, it will be unlike any other statue outside an NBA arena. In short? O’Neal’s statue will be gold-plated and it will hang 10 feet above the ground.

When the statue was first announced, it came in the form of a surprise to O’Neal from Jimmy Kimmel as part of a live interview. The big man was clearly in disbelief when he was first informed, but it confirmed shortly thereafter and the long wait for the construction of the piece is coming to a close.