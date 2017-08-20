The NBA Is Investigating Whether Magic Johnson And The Lakers Tampered With Paul George

08.20.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Indiana Pacers struggled to recoup much in the way of assets in return for Paul George this summer after George let them know that he would be walking next summer in free agency. Indiana eventually dealt George to the Thunder for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis, but it appears as though the Pacers aren’t ready to let go of what went down with their former star this summer.

The NBA announced on Sunday that the league was investigating whether the Lakers, George’s reported preferred free agent destination, and team president Magic Johnson made impermissible contact with George and violated the league’s tampering rules. Johnson has hinted publicly at wanting George, and has done so not so subtly, but no charges had been levied against him or the Lakers until the Pacers prompted the league to look into the matter.

