The NBA trade deadline is a month away on Feb. 8, but there’s been little in the way of major chatter or rumors in recent weeks about potential transactions in the association.

Much of that is because a number of teams are still trying to figure out what their standing is as a postseason contender and whether they should be buyers at the deadline, which leaves the sellers without much in the way of trade partners. In any case, Los Angeles will be at the epicenter of trade discussions as the Clippers and Lakers both could look to sell off quality players in hopes of attaining future assets or cap room.

The Clippers have long been rumored to be shopping DeAndre Jordan, but have yet to get much in the way of a bite — Cleveland and Milwaukee supposedly have interest but the asking price right now might be too steep for either to match. The Lakers’ desire to clear cap space for next summer is well known, as Magic Johnson hopes to land a pair of big names in free agency. Luol Deng’s albatross of a contract appears unmovable, so now the Lakers are moving on to trying to find homes for some of their younger players in hopes of finding cap relief.