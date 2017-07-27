Getty Image

Lamar Odom is an addict, but he says he’s an addict that wants to live. Odom addressed his addiction and his struggle to live in an emotional The Players’ Tribune piece on Thursday that chronicled how he got involved with drugs and how his mental state caused him to put his life in jeopardy because of drugs.

While Stephen A. Smith may think otherwise, Odom was clear about his addiction in the piece: cocaine. What’s interesting is that Odom said he once “looked down” on people who used cocaine and didn’t start until well after he went on a vacation.