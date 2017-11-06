Getty Image

Lamar Odom‘s ongoing struggles off the court have sadly come to define the man that was once one of the NBA’s most dynamic and unique players.

He’s been in and out of recovery the past few years to deal with issues of substance abuse, and the former Laker and two-time NBA champ recently wrote candidly about his journey in a Players’ Tribune piece that detailed some of the darkest moments of his addiction.

Late Saturday night, Odom was spotted at a Los Angeles-area nightclub where he appeared fall to the floor of the VIP area where he was seated. It’s unclear whether Odom was indeed intoxicated at the time, although the patron who shot the video reportedly told TMZ Sports that Odom had been drinking beforehand.