Lamar Odom Surprised Rhode Island Hoops By Visiting The Team After They Beat Creighton

#NCAA Tournament
03.17.17 5 mins ago

Getty Image

When you think of Rhode Island basketball, odds are the first player that pops into your mind is Lamar Odom. While he only spent two years at the school and played one season for the Rams, Odom was fantastic, parlaying a season in which he averaged 17.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game into the No. 4 pick in the 1999 NBA Draft.

Odom fell on some hard times in the not too distant past – he was hospitalized in 2015 after being rendered unconscious during a night at brothel in Nevada and spent some time in a rehab facility – but he seems like he’s doing well now, which is wonderful news. On Friday, he popped up at Rhode Island’s NCAA Tournament game against Creighton.

After the Rams took down the Bluejays, 84-72, Odom decided to slip into the locker room and congratulate the team.

Someone got a video of Odom walking into the locker room and dapping up everyone.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament
TAGSLAMAR ODOMMarch MadnessNCAA TournamentRhode Island Rams
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 13 hours ago
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP