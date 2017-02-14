Top 5 NBA MVP Picks

LaMarcus Aldridge Thinks It’s Wrong That The Warriors Got Four All-Stars

#NBA All-Star 2017
02.14.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Spurs are four games back of the Warriors in the Western Conference standings, three games clear of the Rockets in third-place, but as is often the case with the regular season Spurs, San Antonio is an afterthought.

Unlike the Warriors, who bring drama and star power into every game, the Spurs offer little in the way of intrigue aside from their very good play on the court. Kawhi Leonard is a dynamic playmaker on both ends of the floor and is one of the league’s best players, but he does so in a workman-like fashion and his most astounding highlights tend to come on the defensive end.

LaMarcus Aldridge is the other quiet star on the Spurs, and while he and Leonard rarely offer much in the way of media fodder, Aldridge opened up to The Vertical’s Michael Lee about his frustrations with the seemingly incongruous praise being heaped on the Warriors in the form of All-Star selections, when the Spurs only have one representative (Leonard) heading to New Orleans.

