Dunks Of The Week Of 1-2-17

LaMelo Ball Attempted Another Halfcourt Pull-Up And This Time It Didn’t Go So Well

01.14.17 1 hour ago

ball is life

LaMelo Ball is a standout high school basketball player so confident even Steph Curry was impressed by his willingness to take half court shots. This time, though, that confidence got the best of him.

Ball — a sophomore point guard at Chino Hills High School in California — impressed many last month when he pointed out a spot on the floor at halfcourt and nailed the shot in the face of a defender.

This time, Ball had a much harder time replicating the massive 3-pointer. Etiwanda’s Miles Oliver noticed Ball spot up for the shot and got his hand on it for a big block. The deflection fell fall short of the hoop, the crowd reacting to the play with an impressed mix of applause for the defensive effort and awe at Ball’s decision to keep taking crazy long shots.

Subscribe to UPROXX

Later in the game, Ball threw a slick no-look pass to a teammate over his head while faking a drive to the hoop. That one drew impressed applause, even from the Etiwanda crowd. Ball — already committed to UCLA — is part of an impressive Chino Hills team that also includes his brother, senior LiAngelo Ball. He’s also headed to UCLA.

Ball is Life — which isn’t just a LaMelo Ball fan site but has a very convenient name if it were in need of a quick pivot — has general highlights from this one if you’d like to see more. Though the Etiwanda crowd threw some chants of “overrated” at Chino, the Huskies beat the home team, 72-67.

(via Ball is Life)

TAGSchino high schoolHIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALLlamelo ball

Around The Web

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 16 hours ago 28 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 6 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP