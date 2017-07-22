Getty Image

It has been a wild week for the Cleveland Cavaliers. First, buzz emerged that LeBron James was reportedly “frustrated and concerned” with his team’s direction, given the uncertainty in the front office without David Griffin. Then, the real bombshell dropped on Friday afternoon, with news that Kyrie Irving is requesting a trade away from the Cavs with four teams lining up as his desired suitors.

Needless to say, none of those fireworks did anything to slow down the notion that James could be headed for Los Angeles to join the Lakers in 2018, and a member of the ubiquitous Ball family jumped in with his own thoughts on the matter.