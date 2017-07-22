Just How Difficult Is It To Make The NBA?

Even LaMelo Ball Can’t Help Wondering If LeBron Is Going To End Up A Laker

#LA Lakers #LeBron James
07.21.17 22 mins ago

Getty Image

It has been a wild week for the Cleveland Cavaliers. First, buzz emerged that LeBron James was reportedly “frustrated and concerned” with his team’s direction, given the uncertainty in the front office without David Griffin. Then, the real bombshell dropped on Friday afternoon, with news that Kyrie Irving is requesting a trade away from the Cavs with four teams lining up as his desired suitors.

Needless to say, none of those fireworks did anything to slow down the notion that James could be headed for Los Angeles to join the Lakers in 2018, and a member of the ubiquitous Ball family jumped in with his own thoughts on the matter.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSKYRIE IRVINGLA LAKERSlamelo ballLeBron JamesLonzo Ball

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 10 hours ago 4 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 3 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 3 days ago 18 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 4 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 5 days ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP