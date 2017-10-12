Getty Image

LaMelo Ball will spend the next two seasons playing exclusively AAU basketball and training at home, rather than completing his junior and senior years of high school at Chino Hills. That’s because LaVar Ball, basketball dad extraordinaire, didn’t like the new coaching hire at Chino Hills and decided he’d pluck him out of high school to homeschool him.

There have been plenty of jokes about Big Baller Brand High, but from all accounts the Ball family already operates on a pretty rigid schedule, so it’s fair to assume school time won’t have a problem slotting in around workouts and drills. Ball has a singular goal of making it to the NBA and he’s now essentially doing trade school to try and improve his chances of joining his oldest brother in the league.

Where Lonzo is the slick passing point guard, LaMelo is best known for launching deep threes and just generally chucking. It’s not hard to point to the areas in which the youngest Ball needs to improve, namely on defense and in general athleticism. It seems as though the weight training and conditioning program LaVar has him on is starting to pay off, because the kid that not so long ago got rejected by the rim is now throwing down monster windmills, (video courtesy of the good people at Overtime).