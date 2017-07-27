Facebook/BallIsLife

It’s extremely rare that an AAU game in late July would be a marquee sporting event nationally, but when LaVar Ball, LaMelo Ball, and Zion Williamson are involved, that’s what happens. The Big Ballers and SC Supreme squared off at the adidas Uprising event in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, and the scene was unreal.

Those on site packed into the small gym hours before the matchup in order to ensure that they would have an opportunity to see Williamson and Ball go head-to-head — or, for just as many, catch a glimpse of LaVar prowling the sidelines. The overflowing crowd even managed to cause the game prior to be delayed as they figured out how to handle the mass of people trying to get in.

Adidas legit had to pause the game at halftime here of Mass Rivals-Team Loaded because the crowd is overflowing before Zion-LaVar-LaMelo. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) July 27, 2017

Outside the gym, where hundreds were denied entry, there were reports of minor riots and scuffles because folks weren’t allowed inside to see possibly the biggest AAU game in history.