LaMelo And LiAngelo Ball’s Lithuanian Coach Clarified Reports He Sells Meat Out Of His Car

#NBA Jumpstart
12.21.17 2 days ago

Getty Image

The Ball family is headed to Lithuania shortly after the new year so LiAngelo and LaMelo can begin their professional basketball careers. The two brothers signed with the Lithuanian club Vytautas in Preinai, a town of around 9,000 people, which will be a far cry from their Los Angeles home.

That said, the people of Lithuania seem ready to welcome the Balls and, by proxy, show the world that will be watching what their country has to offer. Raptors center and Lithuanian native Jonas Valanciunas recently offered the Ball family his support in their move and hoped, most of all, that they enjoyed their time in the beautiful country.

There has been plenty of intrigue about how the Ball boys will fit in the European style of ball, which is warranted because they are well-known gunners and that tends to be frowned upon in European hoops. However, a great deal of attention is being paid to how they (and LaVar) will handle their new coach Virginijus Seskus, especially after a former player relayed an anecdote about him selling meat out of the trunk of his care, which of course went viral.

