The Ball brothers are very close to taking their talents overseas. After LaVar pulled both LaMelo and LiAngelo out of their respective schools over the past few months, the Ball family patriarch made it known his plan was to have both of his sons sign with the same team to play overseas until they are eligible for the NBA Draft.

LaMelo and LiAngelo recently signed with the same agent as older brother Lonzo, and LaVar has been adamant they play together overseas. Now, it appears as though LaVar is about to get his wish in the form of Lithuanian club Prienu Vytautas, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony reported on Monday afternoon.