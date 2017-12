Getty Image

LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball are headed to Lithuania. After reports began circulating that the youngest Ball brothers were in serious discussions with Prienu Vytautas, the word of their actual signing came down from The Vertical’s Shams Charania.

Sources: LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball have turned pro, signing one-year contracts with first division Lithuanian team Vytautas. They will report to the club in early January. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 11, 2017

The report was confirmed by ESPN’s Jeff Goodman, who spoke to their agent.