LaMelo, LiAngelo and LaVar Ball landed in Lithuania on Wednesday to quite the reception at the airport, as there were tons of media, fans and even a guy playing music to greet them.

The Ball family circus has officially gone international as the youngest Ball brothers get set to begin their professional basketball careers playing together for Prienų–Birštono Vytautas. While they won’t debut until next week, it’s not too early to get in on the ground floor of the Ball boys’ Lithuanian takeover.

As previously reported, the official Vytautas jerseys for LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball are being sold through Amazon and they hit the market on Thursday. You can go here to buy your very own LaMelo or LiAngelo authentic jersey for $99, sizes small through x-large (sorry to the big boys hoping to pull off that Lithuanian Ball fit, you’ll have to squeeze into an XL or hope for a new run to come through with the XXL).