04.04.17 1 hour ago

There is something about Lance Stephenson that makes him resonate with Pacers fans in a big way. During his return to Indiana on Tuesday – his first home game with the team since he signed a 3-year contract with them last week – the crowd was so happy to see him that he received a standing ovation as he checked in for the first time against the Raptors.

From there, we got the full Born Ready experience. Stephenson, whose first stint with the team ran from 2010-14, showed the creative genius that’s so tantalizing, along with the immaturity that gets under the skin of everyone.

Let’s start with the highlights. First, enjoy this sequence where he made DeMar DeRozan dance, blew by him, and dropped a dime to Thad Young, who converted an easy layup that was there largely because Stephenson pulled Jonas Valanciunas away from the hoop.

There was also this corner three that more or less sealed the victory for the Pacers, which led to the tiniest bit of showboating.

