Lance Stephenson hasn’t been the hottest commodity in the NBA world in recent years. It has gotten to the point where the move by the Indiana Pacers to sign the veteran swingman to a three-year, $12 million contract was widely panned by analysts. However, “Born Ready” has always been something of a cult hero in Indiana due to his first stint with the club. In fact, Stephenson recently compared his return to the Pacers to Michael Jordan coming out of retirement.
In that hilarious audio clip, Stephenson predicts a “crazy” atmosphere, and on Tuesday evening, the now 26-year-old experienced just that.
Join The Discussion: Log In With