Lance Stephenson Was Born Ready To Have His Pacers Homecoming

03.29.17 5 mins ago

Lance Stephenson‘s fall from grace has been a precipitous one. It all started when he inked what at the time was considered a rather large contract (but seems rather quaint now by today’s standards) with the Charlotte Hornets in 2014 and the out-sized expectations that accompanied it. Things did not go well, and the team traded him to the Clippers the following summer.

Since then, he’s bounced around to the Grizzlies, Pelicans, and Timberwolves, and for a while there, it looked like he might’ve punched his ticket out of the NBA altogether. But the franchise where he spent the best years of career is apparently bringing him back into the fold on a long-term contract.

