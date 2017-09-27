Carmelo Anthony Once Crushed A Knicks Teammate Who Challenged Him To A Game Of 1-On-1

#New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
09.27.17 44 mins ago

Getty Image

By now everyone knows the magical powers of Hoodie Melo, but Lance Thomas says there’s an even higher plateau Carmelo Anthony can reach when he’s called out by a teammate.
The Players’ Tribune posted a piece by former Knicks teammate Lance Thomas on Wednesday where the New York native thanked Anthony for his friendship and time with the Knicks. Both Thomas and Anthony are from New York, and Thomas said Melo was kind to him when he joined the team after a trade from Oklahoma City.

A Knicks fan growing up, Thomas said it was one of the “best days ever” when Anthony was acquired by the team. When they became teammates and their relationship grew into a friendship, Thomas said he tried to emulate Anthony’s best qualities on and off the court.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYLance ThomasNEW YORK KNICKS

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP