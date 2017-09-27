Getty Image

By now everyone knows the magical powers of Hoodie Melo, but Lance Thomas says there’s an even higher plateau Carmelo Anthony can reach when he’s called out by a teammate.

The Players’ Tribune posted a piece by former Knicks teammate Lance Thomas on Wednesday where the New York native thanked Anthony for his friendship and time with the Knicks. Both Thomas and Anthony are from New York, and Thomas said Melo was kind to him when he joined the team after a trade from Oklahoma City.

A Knicks fan growing up, Thomas said it was one of the “best days ever” when Anthony was acquired by the team. When they became teammates and their relationship grew into a friendship, Thomas said he tried to emulate Anthony’s best qualities on and off the court.