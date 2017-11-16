Larry Nance Jr. Reconnected With His U.S. Soldier Pen Pal 14 Years Later

#LA Lakers
11.15.17 5 mins ago

Getty Image

This is easily one of the most touching stories of the NBA season so far. Back when he was a third-grader in Akron, OH, Larry Nance Jr. sent a heart-warming letter to a young U.S. soldier who was stationed in Saudi Arabia near the beginning of the war in Iraq.

Bianca Campbell, who was 20 at the time, randomly received the message from Nance, and the two kept up a brief correspondence. Though the pen pals quickly lost touch amid the chaos of the war, they have now reconnected 14 years later thanks to a message Campbell posted on Twitter last summer thanking Nance for his kindness.

The two were scheduled to meet in person for the first time on Wednesday prior to the Lakers’ game against the Sixers at Staples Center, where Campbell will be honored for her service during a special halftime ceremony, offering the rare chance for pen pals to put faces to the familiar names.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSLA LAKERSLarry Nance Jr.

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP