Getty Image

This is easily one of the most touching stories of the NBA season so far. Back when he was a third-grader in Akron, OH, Larry Nance Jr. sent a heart-warming letter to a young U.S. soldier who was stationed in Saudi Arabia near the beginning of the war in Iraq.

Bianca Campbell, who was 20 at the time, randomly received the message from Nance, and the two kept up a brief correspondence. Though the pen pals quickly lost touch amid the chaos of the war, they have now reconnected 14 years later thanks to a message Campbell posted on Twitter last summer thanking Nance for his kindness.

@Larrydn22 many moons ago u were my pen pal during my tour overseas. It always meant alot, still have the letters. Glad your dreams came tru pic.twitter.com/i9hybhLJFw — Bianca aka Mz.BdotZ (@yonkbz) July 21, 2017

The two were scheduled to meet in person for the first time on Wednesday prior to the Lakers’ game against the Sixers at Staples Center, where Campbell will be honored for her service during a special halftime ceremony, offering the rare chance for pen pals to put faces to the familiar names.