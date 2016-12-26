The NBA Officially Agrees That Kevin Durant Didn’t Fall On His Own

USA TODAY Sports

The NBA’s Christmas Day Finals rematch between the Cavs and Warriors wasn’t entirely without its controversy. After Kyrie Irving’s eerily familiar game-sealing jumper with just over three seconds remaining, the Warriors still had one last possession.

They were thwarted, however, by Richard Jefferson’s smothering defense on Kevin Durant, who later insisted that he was tripped/pushed by RJ before he could get a shot off. On Monday, the NBA confirmed that was indeed the case in their Last Two Minute Report, via NBA.com.

The last 2-min report from @NBAOfficial is out. This is going to get some eyeballs over at the #Warriors facility today… pic.twitter.com/b0bmsiPe2F — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) December 26, 2016

It’s little consolation for the Warriors and their fans, seeing as how the league’s posthumous rulings in these scenarios don’t alter the outcome of the game, a fact that many critics argue necessitates an overhaul of the controversial process.

And that wasn’t their only ruling. With just under two minutes to play, LeBron James caught a pass in the lane for a monster two-handed jam, after which he hung on the rim in a way that would’ve earned most players a technical foul, a fact that they’ve rectified now by doing precisely that.

Despite the blown calls, it was a fantastic game between the league’s best rivals, and we’ll get to see them square off again soon when the Cavs travel to the Bay Area to play the Warriors on January 16.