The Internet Reacts To Kevin Durant Joining The Warriors

The NBA Officially Agrees That Kevin Durant Didn’t Fall On His Own

12.26.16 2 hours ago

USA TODAY Sports

The NBA’s Christmas Day Finals rematch between the Cavs and Warriors wasn’t entirely without its controversy. After Kyrie Irving’s eerily familiar game-sealing jumper with just over three seconds remaining, the Warriors still had one last possession.

They were thwarted, however, by Richard Jefferson’s smothering defense on Kevin Durant, who later insisted that he was tripped/pushed by RJ before he could get a shot off. On Monday, the NBA confirmed that was indeed the case in their Last Two Minute Report, via NBA.com.

It’s little consolation for the Warriors and their fans, seeing as how the league’s posthumous rulings in these scenarios don’t alter the outcome of the game, a fact that many critics argue necessitates an overhaul of the controversial process.

And that wasn’t their only ruling. With just under two minutes to play, LeBron James caught a pass in the lane for a monster two-handed jam, after which he hung on the rim in a way that would’ve earned most players a technical foul, a fact that they’ve rectified now by doing precisely that.

Despite the blown calls, it was a fantastic game between the league’s best rivals, and we’ll get to see them square off again soon when the Cavs travel to the Bay Area to play the Warriors on January 16.

TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANT

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 days ago 10 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP