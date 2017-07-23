Lord forgive me but LaVar Ball is back on his AAU nonsense again. After losing it on his son LaMelo after a blowout tournament loss, it’s hard to think the basketball world’s coverage of a random AAU team in California could get any more obsessive. But then Ball makes his team forfeit a game because he thinks the officials are “cheating.”

Ball apparently pulled his AAU team off the court leading 69-60 after he got a technical foul for arguing a call with officials. As USA Today notes, Ball kept saying “that’s not a foul,” then questioned the official’s manhood. There are highlights of the game below from Ball Is Life, and you can see Ball pull his team off the court around the seven minute mark.