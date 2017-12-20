LaVar Ball Will Start A Basketball League To Compete With The NCAA

Getty Image

LaVar Ball always shoots for the moon, whether it has to do with the Big Baller Brand line or with his various feuds off the court. Now, the patriarch of the Ball family wants to set his eyes on something really ambitious: A basketball league for those who don’t want to play in college.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell writes that Ball is starting the Junior Basketball Association, which is designed to attract nationally-ranked players that don’t want to take what conventional wisdom says is the next logical step in a hoops career. It will compensate players, and if all goes right, the teams will play in NBA arenas in a handful of major cities.

Ball’s Junior Basketball Association, which he says is fully funded by his Big Baller Brand, plans to pay the lowest-ranked player a salary of $3,000 a month and the best player $10,000 a month, Ball said. Ball is looking for 80 players to fill 10 teams that will seek to play at NBA arenas in Los Angeles, Dallas, Brooklyn and Atlanta.

Ball thinks it will be “easy” to attract players, saying “This is giving guys a chance to get a jump start on their career, to be seen by pro scouts, and we’re going to pay them because someone has to pay these kids.” Oh, and because the league is paid for by Big Baller Brand, everyone who joins will wears the company’s gear.

Additionally, Ball said that he was partially motivated by a series of comments NCAA president Mark Emmert made about him. Emmert said that he believes college should be about student-athletes and not a pit stop on your way to a professional career, which Ball said is actually the correct take.