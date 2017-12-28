LaVar Ball Tried To Take Over The World In 2017

Getty Image

On Nov. 20, 2017, Chris Cuomo filled in for Don Lemon on CNN Tonight. Cuomo is a licensed attorney, so when news item or a person of interest needs to be dissected or investigated on one of CNN’s shows, he is a great person to call. While Cuomo does not carry the clout of, say, Jake Tapper or Anderson Cooper, he is usually at his best when a guest needs to be backed into a corner, and going for the attack.

I say “usually” and not “always” because, on Nov. 20, Cuomo ran into a got-dang wood chipper the likes of which he has never seen before: LaVar Ball. In this circumstance, staring down the barrel of the human hurricane known as LaVar Ball, Cuomo stood no chance, because no one in 2017 stood a chance when put up against the patriarch of the Ball family.

UCLA basketball? Nope. The institution of the NBA Draft? No way. Lakers coach Luke Walton? No sir. The President of the United States? Who is that in Ball’s eyes? (The answer is a chump.)

Ball went from a loud sports dad who occasionally got on the air during UCLA games when his eldest son, Lonzo Ball, was a star in Westwood last season to … something. I do not know the word to describe Ball, but he was definitely more than a passing curiosity — when he wasn’t busy being a full-blown cultural phenomenon.