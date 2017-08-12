Getty Image

Throwing down the gauntlet, Ice Cube recently reminded LaVar Ball about the friendly wager the two had agreed upon via social media. Cube challenged Ball to hit a BIG3 four-point shot, and if the patriarch of the Balls made it, the rapper and league commissioner would purchase Big Baller Brand sneakers for the father’s whole AAU team.

Never one to back down from a challenge, Ball unsurprisingly agreed to head to Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday to take in some BIG3 action and also go shot for shot with Cube.