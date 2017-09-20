Big Baller Brand May Get Sued By A Canadian Yoga Studio Owner Because Of LaMelo Ball’s Signature Sneaker

09.20.17 34 mins ago

Plenty of people assumed that the Ball family could be in some trouble after LaMelo Ball got his first sneaker with the family’s clothing line, Big Baller Brand. But as it turns out, the biggest issue on the horizon doesn’t come from the NCAA. Instead, it comes from a yoga studio in Canada.

Hana Engel, the owner of Ottawa-based Modern Body yoga studio, argues that LaVar Ball‘s clothing company stole her company’s logo and slapped it on the youngest Ball’s signature kick, the Melo Ball 1s. Here is the logo on the sneakers…

Twitter/@SLAMOnline

And here is the studio’s logo, taken from its Facebook page.

Around The Web

TAGSbig baller brandlamelo balllavar ball

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 day ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 5 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP