Plenty of people assumed that the Ball family could be in some trouble after LaMelo Ball got his first sneaker with the family’s clothing line, Big Baller Brand. But as it turns out, the biggest issue on the horizon doesn’t come from the NCAA. Instead, it comes from a yoga studio in Canada.

Hana Engel, the owner of Ottawa-based Modern Body yoga studio, argues that LaVar Ball‘s clothing company stole her company’s logo and slapped it on the youngest Ball’s signature kick, the Melo Ball 1s. Here is the logo on the sneakers…

And here is the studio’s logo, taken from its Facebook page.