LaVar Ball Got Super Personal In His Rant About Charles Barkley

Getty Image

Charles Barkley has been an outspoken critic of five-star-hoops-recruit patriarch LaVar Ball. He’s accused Ball of exploiting his sons for money, and in the aftermath of LiAngelo’s arrest in China for shoplifting, he and the Inside the NBA crew viciously roasted the embattled family.

Ball has apparently had enough. As he, LiAngelo and LaMelo travel to Lithuania to embark on the boys’ controversial international basketball career, with considerable fanfare, Ball didn’t hold back when responding to a question about both his public image and the criticism he’s received in the media from broadcasters like Barkley and Stephen A. Smith, among others.

And Ball didn’t hesitate to make things personal this time around. Not only did he call out Barkley’s own hypocrisy for past legal troubles of his own, he made other salacious claims about Barkley’s personal life.