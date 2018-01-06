LaVar Ball Got Super Personal In His Rant About Charles Barkley

#Charles Barkley #LA Lakers
01.06.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Charles Barkley has been an outspoken critic of five-star-hoops-recruit patriarch LaVar Ball. He’s accused Ball of exploiting his sons for money, and in the aftermath of LiAngelo’s arrest in China for shoplifting, he and the Inside the NBA crew viciously roasted the embattled family.

Ball has apparently had enough. As he, LiAngelo and LaMelo travel to Lithuania to embark on the boys’ controversial international basketball career, with considerable fanfare, Ball didn’t hold back when responding to a question about both his public image and the criticism he’s received in the media from broadcasters like Barkley and Stephen A. Smith, among others.

And Ball didn’t hesitate to make things personal this time around. Not only did he call out Barkley’s own hypocrisy for past legal troubles of his own, he made other salacious claims about Barkley’s personal life.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Charles Barkley#LA Lakers
TAGSCHARLES BARKLEYLA LAKERSlamelo balllavar ballliangelo ballLonzo Ball

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 3 days ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP