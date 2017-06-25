LaVar Ball’s College Coach Gave A Scouting Report That Makes It Hard To Think He’d Beat Michael Jordan

06.25.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

LaVar Ball cannot ball. This is something we already know. But now there’s more evidence that Ball was not the best college basketball player of all time. In fact, he wasn’t even the best player on his team.

Ball has famously claimed that he would beat Michael Jordan at 1-on-1 in his prime. Or make him “cry.” He would use his size to back him down and score points or something like that. But actual reports concerning his prime indicate that Ball was purely a role player with limited scoring potential.

Ball’s college coach at Washington State, current Houston coach Kelvin Sampson, had a hilarious breakdown when talking about Lavar’s scoring touch.

Around The Web

TAGSlavar ball

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

06.23.17 2 days ago
Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

06.22.17 2 days ago
Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

06.22.17 3 days ago
The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

06.19.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

06.19.17 6 days ago
Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 1 week ago 16 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP