Getty Image

LaVar Ball cannot ball. This is something we already know. But now there’s more evidence that Ball was not the best college basketball player of all time. In fact, he wasn’t even the best player on his team.

Ball has famously claimed that he would beat Michael Jordan at 1-on-1 in his prime. Or make him “cry.” He would use his size to back him down and score points or something like that. But actual reports concerning his prime indicate that Ball was purely a role player with limited scoring potential.

Ball’s college coach at Washington State, current Houston coach Kelvin Sampson, had a hilarious breakdown when talking about Lavar’s scoring touch.