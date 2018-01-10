Watch LaVar Ball Confront LiAngelo For His Arrest For Shoplifting In China

01.10.18

Ball in the Family

The arrest of LiAngelo Ball seems like it happened a million years ago, doesn’t it? For those who were in a place without the internet for basically the entire end of 2017, Ball and two teammates with UCLA basketball were arrested in China for shoplifting.

It lead to a long saga that ended with his father, LaVar, feuding with the President of the United States and LiAngelo signing a professional basketball contract in Lithuania alongside his youngest brother, LaMelo.

Thanks to the Ball family’s show on Facebook, Ball in the Family, we got a glimpse into what happened when LaVar confronted LiAngelo for his transgression. It features LaVar and his business partner grilling his son and LiAngelo, essentially, sitting there like a teenager who is coming to grips with the fact that he might be in legal trouble.

