LaVar Ball Says He Sent Donald Trump A Pair Of Big Baller Brand Shoes

LaVar Ball has found himself in the sports news in some shape or form for the majority of 2017. Lonzo’s father has become a media sensation, offering juicy soundbites and challenging everyone from Steph Curry to Michael Jordan while hyping up his son.

While his presence on sports television has become routine, he recently crossed over to the mainstream news after finding himself in a feud with president Donald Trump. We should’ve seen it coming, but it was still stunning to see the president of the United States beefing with a man famous for being a basketball dad.

It all started with LaVar’s middle son, LiAngelo, being arrested along with two other UCLA players in China. Eventually, Trump got involved while on a subsequent trip to China and reportedly asked the Chinese government to assist in speeding up the process of getting the players back to the United States. In theory, that should not have started a war of words between the two, but this is 2017 and this is Donald Trump and LaVar Ball.