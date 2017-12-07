Getty Image

If you thought that LaVar Ball might be past his feud with Donald Trump, I’m afraid I have some big news. The biggest baller in America has decided to tweet out an animation involving himself and the President of the United States, and it appears that Ball wants to keep this beef going for a while.

Ball posted this animation of himself catching an alley-oop and dunking all over Trump. From there, the animated Trump gets really mad, pulls out his phone, and scrolls to a video, which just loops the animation all over again.

I am very sorry if I did not do a great job explain it, I am just laughing far too hard at how stupid this entire thing is. Oh, and Ball also made sure the video got tweeted out on the official Big Baller Brand Twitter account, too.