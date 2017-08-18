LaVar Ball Literally Gave Rashad McCants The BBB Sneakers Off Of His Feet

08.18.17 1 min ago

ESPN

As you may have heard, LaVar Ball brought his jump shot to last week’s BIG3 festivities in Los Angeles. The biggest baller in all the land participated in a 4-point shooting contest against Ice Cube and lost, which came as a surprise to him because it kinda looked like one of his jumpers got nothing but net. (On further review, the shot was obviously hoisted up by Ice Cube.)

But still, Ball was in attendance and put on a show, as he’s wont to do. He also decided to be charitable, as he literally gave someone the shoes off his feet. While walking around the bowels of the Staples Center, Ball decided to hook BIG3 player Rashad McCants up with a pair of ZO2s with the Showtime colorway.

TAGSbig baller brandBig3lavar ballRashad McCants

